G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 5.1%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.06. 687,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,249,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $531.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

