Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 79,310 Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Stock

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $821,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,801 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $18,658.36.

On Friday, August 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 34,366 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $356,031.76.

CFFA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 1,377,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,897. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 151.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 392,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 179.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 716,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 134.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,207,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 692,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

