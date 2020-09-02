Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

GWR traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.17. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$19.99. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

