Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 20,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $836,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,281.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $776,062.50.

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $806,250.00.

NYSE GO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 908,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,803. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,825,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after buying an additional 41,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

