Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $6.93 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.