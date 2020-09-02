Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 6.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after buying an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,337,000 after buying an additional 812,062 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after buying an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

RY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,685. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

