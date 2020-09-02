Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

