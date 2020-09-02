Guardian Capital LP Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after acquiring an additional 331,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

APH traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $112.96. 43,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,433. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

