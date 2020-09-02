Guardian Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,135.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 406,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,982,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,535.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,389.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,665.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

