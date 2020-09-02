Haven Protocol Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00010336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $902,279.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,374.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.48 or 0.03845967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.24 or 0.02314175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00510943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00797504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00675602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00055576 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,369,099 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.