Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HDIV opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Henderson Diversified Income has a 52 week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.
About Henderson Diversified Income
