Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDIV opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Henderson Diversified Income has a 52 week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

