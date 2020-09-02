Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 664,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 869,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

The stock has a market cap of $249.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,125.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

