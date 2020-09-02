Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.91. 1,446,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,000,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

