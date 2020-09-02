Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,689 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of HD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.20. 3,447,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

