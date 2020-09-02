Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.20. 3,448,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

