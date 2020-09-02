Horizon Investments LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,207 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,801. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.