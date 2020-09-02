Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL remained flat at $$49.53 during trading on Wednesday. 303,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

