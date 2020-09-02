Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 62,996 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock worth $5,035,258 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. 24,290,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,812,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average is $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

