Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $154,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

CNI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. 993,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

