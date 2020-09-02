Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Trimmed by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.84. 62,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,522. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

