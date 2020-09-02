Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,352.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,052 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 260,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 387.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.95. 1,137,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,909. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $202.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.