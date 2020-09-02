Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imax traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.89. 1,081,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,113,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Imax alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Imax by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 231,596 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Imax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Imax by 2,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $904.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imax (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.