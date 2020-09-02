Insider Buying: Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Buys 71,275 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 7,721,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $12,598,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.