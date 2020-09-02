Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BILL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.04. 5,474,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,236. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.19.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

