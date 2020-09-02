Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BILL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.04. 5,474,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,236. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.19.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
