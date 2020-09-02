Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Sells 7,316 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Giovani Twigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.31. 508,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

