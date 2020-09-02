Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) COO Sells 14,167 Shares of Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,954,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trane stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 786,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,379. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $533,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

