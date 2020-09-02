Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) COO Sells 14,167 Shares of Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,954,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trane stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 786,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,379. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15.
Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $533,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.