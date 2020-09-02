Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells 13,549 Shares of Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,598,695.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. 786,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.15.
Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $248,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $4,226,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trane
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
