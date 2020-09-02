Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells 13,549 Shares of Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,598,695.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. 786,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.15.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $248,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $4,226,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

