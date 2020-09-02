Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,912.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 22,642,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.83. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,755,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

