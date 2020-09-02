Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,912.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 22,642,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.83. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.