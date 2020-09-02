Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,928,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,960,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

