Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Intel by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,227,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $133,277,000 after acquiring an additional 519,090 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 163,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Intel by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 123,562 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Intel by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 55,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,928,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,960,992. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

