Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $2,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 728,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,630. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

