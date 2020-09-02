Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter worth about $2,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 728,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,630. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit