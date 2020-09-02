Investors Purchase High Volume of Caleres Put Options (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 482 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 642% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,530. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

