iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

IBTH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

