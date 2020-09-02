iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71.

