Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

