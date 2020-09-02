Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Ladder Capital has increased its dividend by 64.9% over the last three years.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,657. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.31. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

