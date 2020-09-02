Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.
Ladder Capital has increased its dividend by 64.9% over the last three years.
Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,657. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.31. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
