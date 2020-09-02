Leisure Acquisition (NYSE:LGC) Trading Down 0.6%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 113,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leisure Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leisure Acquisition were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

