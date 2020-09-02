Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 5.3%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 398,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 375,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

