Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 5.3%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 398,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 375,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit