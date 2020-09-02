Maca Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MLD)

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.83.

Maca Company Profile

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

