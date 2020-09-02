Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,009,353 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,353 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $139,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 8,379,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,657. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

