Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3,014.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,424,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.57 on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,535.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,389.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

