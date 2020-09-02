Marshall Wace LLP Invests $73.68 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 783,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $94,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. 14,443,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,986,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

