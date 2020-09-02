Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 363,245 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $174,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.24. 2,843,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,005. The company has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

