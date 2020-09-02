Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 111,700 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $133,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 752.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

