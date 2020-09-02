Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,633 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 8,379,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

