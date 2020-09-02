Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.70. 4,109,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

