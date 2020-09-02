Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 10.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price was up 10.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 1,562,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,783,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Specifically, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 75.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 481.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

