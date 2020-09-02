Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 243,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average of $189.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

