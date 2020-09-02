Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 39,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

MCD traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.23. 4,082,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

