Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.58. 4,176,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,427,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

